Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.47% of PulteGroup worth $67,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

