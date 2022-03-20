Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 365,225 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Regions Financial worth $113,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

