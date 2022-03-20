Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.55% of Grand Canyon Education worth $88,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

