Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,278 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.42% of Perficient worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $110.25 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.