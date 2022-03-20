Nordea Investment Management AB Has $59.72 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.81% of Globus Medical worth $59,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $69.27 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

