Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,428 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

