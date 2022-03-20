Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.
About Zendesk (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
