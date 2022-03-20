Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

