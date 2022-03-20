Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 361,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 590,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$609.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.
About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)
Featured Articles
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.