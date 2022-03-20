Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 361,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 590,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$609.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

