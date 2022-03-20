Northland Securities Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $13.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $700.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Telos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

