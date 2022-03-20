Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC opened at $427.95 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $307.31 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.90 and a 200-day moving average of $383.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

