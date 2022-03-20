NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.50% of NortonLifeLock worth $75,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

