Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

