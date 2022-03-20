Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 779.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $13.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,457. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.