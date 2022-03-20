Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.