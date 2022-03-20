Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $899,016.68 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.05. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

