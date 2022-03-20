Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.