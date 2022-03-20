OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $17,342.09 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $17,342.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

