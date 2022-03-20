Oramed Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 517 call options.

ORMP stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $372.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

