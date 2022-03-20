O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $679.01 and last traded at $682.93. Approximately 2,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 587,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.32.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

