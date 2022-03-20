Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,066 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Orla Mining by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.