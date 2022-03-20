Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Down 29.5%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) fell 29.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 9,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orosur Mining (OROXF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.