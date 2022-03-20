Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Shares of OVV opened at $47.98 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

