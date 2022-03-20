Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Holdings Raised by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.