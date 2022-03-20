Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,789,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000.

PTLC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

