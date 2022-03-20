Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.87. 1,208,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.40. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

