Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.