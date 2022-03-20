Parallel Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

