Parallel Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.