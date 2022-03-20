Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $259.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

