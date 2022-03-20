Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

