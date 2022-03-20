Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,002 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 50.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.