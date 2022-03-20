Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

