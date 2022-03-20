Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

