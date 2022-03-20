Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.70

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 189571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.