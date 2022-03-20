Patten Group Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

