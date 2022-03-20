Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

