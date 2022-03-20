Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.72.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

