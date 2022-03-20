Patten Group Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $197.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

