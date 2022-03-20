PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

