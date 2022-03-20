Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce $228.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.49 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 2,434,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,121 shares of company stock valued at $726,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,928,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 806,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 475,409 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

