Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$46.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.03.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

PPL stock opened at C$46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$34.89 and a 12 month high of C$48.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

