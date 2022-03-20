Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 212.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.