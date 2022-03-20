Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.73.
Shares of PFGC opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 212.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
