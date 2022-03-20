Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,653,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,548,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)
