PFG Advisors Acquires 7,520 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,897. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).
