PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

