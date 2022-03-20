PFG Advisors Has $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. 587,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,368. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29.

