PFG Advisors Has $3.61 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

