Pflug Koory LLC Buys 151 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

