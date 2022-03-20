Pflug Koory LLC Buys 885 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

