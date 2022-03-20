Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 317.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $56,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $199.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

